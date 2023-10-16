Christina Aguilera Announces Intimate Las Vegas Residency

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Christina Aguilera is prepared to give concertgoers a stripped-back performance with the announcement of a new intimate Las Vegas residency.

The “Genie in a Bottle” singer has announced she will be returning to Sin City to perform for the first time since her ‘Xperience’ residency, which ran from 2019 to 2020. The talented singer/songwriter is heading back for a special set of shows at the Venetian Resort.

It’s time to experience #ChristinaAguilera live in Vegas! 💃 Be part of the excitement with our travel and experience packages which include an exclusive meet and greet, stunning hotel suite, and premium welcome gifts. Get ready 🌟 for the show of a lifetime! 🎉@Xtina… pic.twitter.com/FxDqQclj2H — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) October 13, 2023

Aguilera added to the show announcement writing on her official Instagram account, “I’m bringing an intimate,seductive and sophisticated new show to Las Vegas. @voltairelv will allow me to be up-close-and-person with YOU for a truly modern twist on the performance expereince.”

As of now, tickets for the shows, which kick off on December 30, are available at Ticketmaster all the way through March 2024.

The Burlesque star who rubbed elbows with the iconic Cher star most recently dropped her ninth studio album, Aguilera, in May 2022. It was the superstar’s second LP recorded entirely in Spanish, following the 2000 release of Mi Reflejo.

Her upcoming show at the Voltaire will be very intimate as the venue only seats 1,000 people at max. In a writeup for Aguilera’s show, the venue states: “Christina will be unveiling a new show that celebrates her vocal prowess in a seductively cozy environment like no performance she has ever done before.”