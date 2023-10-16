Paramore, The 1975, and The Black Keys To Headline iHeartRadio’s ALTer EGO Festival

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — iHeartMedia revealed the lineup for the seventh annual “iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One” alternative rock music festival, including headliners Paramore, The 1975, and The Black Keys.

Set for January 13, 2024, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, the fest features an alt-rock heavy lineup that also includes Thirty Seconds to Mars, BUSH, Sum 41, Yellowcard, lovelytheband, and The Last Dinner Party.

The event will be hosted by Woody, the star of iHeartRadio’s ALT 98.7’s nationally syndicated “The Woody Show” and will be broadcast live on iHeartRadio’s Alternative and Rock stations as well as on iHeartRadio.com.

“Another year, another dope lineup, and another stunning display of misplaced confidence by the people running this company asking me to host such an event,” said Woody. “My team and I can’t wait to get out there and pretend like we know what we’re doing.”

“We can’t think of a better way to start the new year than with our seventh annual iHeartRadio ALTer Ego,” said Lisa Worden, Program Director for ALT 98.7 and Vice President of Rock and Alternative for iHeartMedia “Representing all genres across Alternative and Rock we bring together the hottest artists for one incredible night. We’re beyond thrilled to bring the show to the Honda Center for the first time! We’re excited and thankful for all these artists to come together on January 13th for a beautiful night.”