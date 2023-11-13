Drake Announces 2024 ‘It’s All a Blur Tour-Big As the What?’ With J. Cole

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Today, four-time Grammy-award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artist Drake announced his 2024 US It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?, presented by Cash App and Visa. Grammy-award-winning artist, producer, and founder of Dreamville, J. Cole, will be joining Drake across many of the dates on the 2024 run. Produced by Live Nation, Drake, and J. Cole will kick off the arena run with back-to-back shows in Denver at Ball Arena on Thursday (January 18) and Friday (January 19), before making additional stops in Oklahoma City, New Orleans, Nashville, St. Louis, Columbus, Memphis, and more; wrapping up on Wednesday (March 27) in Birmingham’s Legacy Arena.

Drake’s highly successful return to the stage with his 2023 It’s All A Blur tour, which saw him play 50 sold-out arena shows across North America throughout the summer and fall. Most recently, Drake released his eighth studio album, For All The Dogs via OVO Sound and Republic Records.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Cash App Card presale beginning Wednesday, November 15, followed by the general on-sale beginning Friday (November 17) starting at 11 am local time on drakerelated.com.

CASH APP CARD PRESALE: For all US shows, the first tickets to the It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What? will be available for Cash App Card customers via an exclusive ticket presale presented by Cash App and Visa.

Beginning Wednesday (November 15) at 11 am local time through Thursday (November 16) at 10 pm local time, Cash App Card holders can unlock the earliest access to tickets by using the first 9 digits of their Cash App Card to access the presale and then completing the purchase using their Cash App Card.

DRAKE ‘IT’S ALL A BLUR TOUR – BIG AS THE WHAT?’ 2024 TOUR DATES:

Thu Jan 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena +

Fri Jan 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Mon Jan 22 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Thu Jan 25 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Mon Jan 29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center +

Tue Jan 30 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Fri Feb 02 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Wed Feb 07 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +

Thu Feb 08 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +

Mon Feb 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Fri Feb 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tue Feb 20 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center +

Wed Feb 21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sat Feb 24 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Tue Feb 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Sat Mar 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Tue Mar 05 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Sun Mar 10 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Thu Mar 14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena ~

Mon Mar 18 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center ~

Sat Mar 23 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena ~

Wed Mar 27 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at BJCC ~

+ Rescheduled dates

~ Without J. Cole