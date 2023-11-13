JYP Entertainment Forms A Strategic Touring Partnership With Live Nation

SEOUL, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — South Korean K-pop brand JYP Entertainment has formed a new strategic partnership with Live Nation to produce tours for all of JYP’s roster of artists, including TWICE, Stray Kids, ITZY, Xdinary Heroes (XH), NMIXX, as well as JYP’s next generation of stars.

The multi-year deal expands on the existing relationship between the two companies that has seen Live Nation produce and promote multiple high-profile tours for JYP artists in recent years.

Those tours include runs by the K-pop girl group Twice, who performed in U.S. stadiums such as SoFi in Los Angeles and Metlife in New York. Stay Kids also headlined a successful U.S. Live Nation-produced tour, which saw the group perform 42 shows in 18 North American markets, including two sold-out shows at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

JYP’s deal with Live Nation comes as the company seeks to expand internationally and follows an expanded partnership with Republic Records to help JYP artists reach more fans around the world.