ASM Global Expands Leadership Team For Nordic Growth

SWEDEN/FINLAND (vip-booking) – ASM Global has announced three key appointments to support its expansion in the Nordics: Tobias Ekman joins as General Manager (GM) for four arenas in the Stockholm Globe District, overseeing the Tele2 Arena and the Avicii Arena, the latter of which is set for a year-long renovation starting in 2024 and is scheduled to reopen in January 2025. Ekman, currently the CEO of Jubel, brings extensive experience in the live entertainment industry, including senior roles at Live Nation.

Michael Yngvesson assumes the role of GM at Friends Arena in Stockholm while maintaining his position as Operations Director for ASM Global in the Nordics. With a wealth of leadership experience across various industries, Yngvesson is set to lead the venue through an eventful year featuring performances by Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen, among others.

David Laturnus, appointed as the Food and Beverage (F&B) Director of Nordics, will oversee food and beverage operations across ASM Global’s venues in Sweden and Finland. Having previously managed F&B in Stockholm’s arenas and stadiums, Laturnus aims to enhance the overall customer experience by reimagining services from concourses to premium areas.

Marie Lindqvist, Senior Vice President (SVP) of Operations Europe at ASM Global, expressed excitement about these appointments, “I’m delighted to welcome three such highly experienced and widely-respected industry leaders to the ASM Global team as we enter a period of business growth in the Nordic region. This is an important market for us, and since expanding further into Finland just this year, it’s an exciting time with a series of major projects in the pipeline, including the redevelopment of Avicii Arena and Annexet, new naming rights partners, our move to bring F&B in house, the development of new content and of course along the way, further elevating the fan experience.”