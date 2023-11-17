Get Your Bandsintown Artist Account Ready For High Notes 2023

(Hypebot) — Bandsintown High Notes is for artists that perform live what Spotify’s Wrapped and Apple Music’s Replay is for streaming – a review of the year that is a great way to reconnect with fans.

Bandsintown High Notes are personalized and shareable highlight reels that revisit an artist’s year in live music. Sharing them is a great way to thank fans, remind them of the live moments shared, and grow a Bandsintown community.

Just two steps ensure that you’re ready for Bandsintown High Notes 2023.

1. Update your Bandsintown Profile

Update your Bandsintown profile with your latest photo, bio, and social links.

2. Update your Events

Add your event listings – future and especially past events – so that the year-end wrap-up shows all that you’ve done.

Don’t have a free Bandsintown For Artists account? Sign up for one here.

Then be on the lookout in a few weeks for a notice that your personalized High Notes is ready and share it with your fans.