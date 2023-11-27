Bobby Owsinski Releases The Musician’s AI Handbook

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Noted music tech author, teacher, producer, and engineer Bobby Owsinski announced the release of his latest book, The Musician’s AI Handbook.

Billed as a comprehensive guide, the book seeks to inform musicians, artists, songwriters, producers, and other music industry professionals on how to leverage the power of artificial intelligence systems as a creative tool for music creation and promotion.

The book is divided into three parts that cover the latest generation of A.I. systems and their applications in the music industry.

The first part of the book details the fundamentals of artificial intelligence, including potential areas of copyright concern.

The second part of the book covers the use of A.I. in music composition and production, from AI-powered composition and production platforms to using A.I. to develop new ideas for lyrics and songs.

The third part of the book focuses on the use of A.I. to produce graphics, videos and to help promote music, enabling creators to reach wider audiences.

“This book is not about replacing a musician’s unique creativity with algorithms,” Owsinski said. “It’s about empowering artists with AI as a new and expressive tool to unlock new musical potential and opportunities that you never thought possible.”

The book is available as a physical copy both in local book stores and from online retailers, as well as in digital formats. The book is also available for purchase at https://go.bobbyowsinski.com