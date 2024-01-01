Phish End Annual NYE Run With Iconic ‘Gamehendge’ Performance At MSG

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The renowned and fan-beloved jam band Phish made history last night at New York City’s Madison Square Garden (MSG) with an exceptional three-set concert, bringing to an end their sold-out New Year’s Eve run at one of the nation’s most famous arenas. For 2023, fans were treated to a spectacular theatrical presentation of “Gamehendge” for the first time in nearly 30 years, a near-mythical song cycle rarely played in its entirety over the band’s four-decade career.

Based upon Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio’s college thesis, The Man Who Stepped Into Yesterday, the epic “Gamehendge” saga chronicles the adventures of Colonel Forbin, a retired colonel from Long Island, who enters the land of Gamehendge to rescue a tome called the Helping Friendly Book from an evil dictator named Wilson. Gamehendge hasn’t been performed in its entirety since July 1994. While past renditions have featured Anastasio narrating the tale, last night’s once-in-a-lifetime production included an entire cast of actors, dozens of dancers, aerialists, enormous puppets, a custom-built rhombus stage set, and a colossal flying mockingbird that flew around the arena. The production includes several beloved Phish favorites, including “The Lizards,” “Wilson,” “AC/DC Bag,” “The Divided Sky,” and more.

Phish’s New Year’s shows have become a beloved tradition since their inception in 1992. At that time, the band playfully lifted a crew member dressed in a chicken suit above the stage during their performance of “Fly Famous Mockingbird.” Since then, the shows have evolved into grandiose extravaganzas, each year outdoing the last in creativity and splendor. Some of the iconic moments from these shows include riding an oversized hot dog through the arena in 1994 (which is now enshrined in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame), the performance of “Petrichor” with dancers unfurling umbrellas and a cascade of joyfully descending cat and dog-shaped balloons, and the transformative experience on Earth Day 2022 (the date of Phish’s postponed 2021 New Year’s show) where the Garden was turned into a magical underwater universe.

Last year, Phish amazingly celebrated their 40-year musical journey. The audience was taken on a journey through four decades of Phish’s iconic gags, characters, and musical highlights with the help of a luminous time machine suspended overhead. The celebration featured a gospel choir, a spirited marching band, aerialists, and the surprising emergence of over 30 “naked guys” from a towering 10-foot birthday cake. Each New Year’s spectacle cements Phish’s musical prowess and showcases its unparalleled ability to craft immersive and unforgettable experiences for its fans.

Phish recently concluded their 15th NYE show at MSG, making it their 83rd overall performance at the venue. This marks the end of a busy 2023 for the band and the beginning of an exciting 2024, including a sold-out run at Sphere in Las Vegas this April. The shows at Sphere will feature a different setlist and unique visuals each night, providing an unforgettable audio-visual experience. Additionally, Phish will host their first festival in nearly a decade from August 15-18 at The Woodlands in Dover, DE. Further details, including ticket on-sale dates, will be announced soon.

PHISH – LIVE 2024

FEBRUARY

21 – Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún (SOLD OUT)

22 – Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún (SOLD OUT)

23 – Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún (SOLD OUT)

24 – Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún (SOLD OUT)

APRIL

18 – Las Vegas, NV – The Sphere (SOLD OUT)

19 – Las Vegas, NV – The Sphere (SOLD OUT)

20 – Las Vegas, NV – The Sphere (SOLD OUT)

21 – Las Vegas, NV – The Sphere (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST

15 – Dover, DE – The Woodlands*

16 – Dover, DE – The Woodlands*

17 – Dover, DE – The Woodlands*

18 – Dover, DE – The Woodlands*

* Festival