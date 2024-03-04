Josh Reich Named SVP of Pop Radio At Warner Records

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Records announced the promotion of Josh Reich, who as a newly minted Senior Vice President, will oversee all aspects of the label’s pop promotion operation.

Based in Chicago, Reich’s oversight will include day-to-day operations, implementing strategy, and promoting singles to 170 Pop radio reporters, reporting to EVP of Promotion & Commerce, Mike Chester.

Reich first joined Warner Records in 2011 and has since worked with artists such as Dua Lipa, Benson Boone, Bebe Rexha, Teddy Swims, Jason Derulo, and David Guetta, among others.

He began his music industry journey in 1997 at WXRT/Chicago before joining A&M Records as a promotion assistant. In 2003, he was named Associate Director of Promotion at RCA Records before being promoted three years later to the role of Director of Promotion at the label.

“Josh is a well-respected promotion executive who brings outstanding depth and knowledge to his position. His reputation and results are first-class, matched only by his ability to close. He truly embodies our culture of artist development and I’m thrilled to have him leading our pop efforts at this exciting time in our label’s history,” stated Mike Chester.

“I am honored and excited to take on this expanded role in our department. I want to thank Tom, Aaron, and Mike for this incredible opportunity to lead the best team in the business. I look forward to expanding our chart share across the format and breaking new artists with our amazing partners at radio,” Reich added.