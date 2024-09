Lady Gaga (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas)

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Lady Gaga is extending her residency at the Park MGM in Las Vegas later this year.

The inimitable Lady G announced plans for eight new headlining dates for her Jazz & Piano Residency at Dolby Live with performances kicking off in June.

Lady Gaga has been featured in a residency at Park MGM since 2018.

The full schedule for her latest run is:

June 19 – 20; 27; 29 – 30

July 3; 5 – 6