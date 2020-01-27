Aerosmith To Play A 50th Anniversary Show At Fenway In September

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — Fresh from being honored as MusiCares ‘person’ of the year for 2020, veteran rockers Aerosmith announced they will perform a special show to commemorate their 50th anniversary at Boston’s Fenway Stadium.

The Boston natives will team up with New Kids on the Block with each band playing for one night at the stadium on Friday, September 18 and Saturday, September 19, 2020, respectively.

“To be playing in Boston with these legendary artists, in this sacred venue, is an honor! We’ll be pulling out all the stops to create a celebration unlike anything our city has ever seen,” said New Kids on the Block member Donnie Wahlberg.

The NKOTB show, which will feature special guests Bel Biv Devoe, will be only the third time the band has performed at Fenway and their only show in 2020.

Aerosmith is currently in the midst of their first Las Vegas residency, with a slew of shows scheduled for the Park Theater at Park MGM, and are also lined up for several festivals in the Europe this year, including the I-Days Festival in Italy, Hallenstadion in Switzerland, and Graspop in Belgium, as well as a show at the O2 Arena in Prague and the AccorHotel Arena in Paris.

Tickets for Aerosmith’s Fenway show go on-sale to the public on January 31st, with tickets for NKOTB on-sale to the public on January 31st.