Grammys Down In Early Ratings Estimates

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — While everyone’s favorite angsty teenager Billie Eilish had a huge night at the Grammys, it wasn’t the same story for CBS as ratings for the awards show broadcast slipped.

According to Nielsen overnight ratings, The Grammys on CBS was watched by an average of 16.54 million viewers, down from 2019 when 19.88 million viewers tuned into the awards gala and the lowest audience numbers since 2008.

Among the key advertising demographic of adults 18-49, the Grammys drew a 4.7 rating which was about 6% off from the previous year when the broadcast landed with a 5.6 share in the demo.

It’s worth noting that the overnight ratings are preliminary figures and are often adjusted in the fullness of time.

The Grammys were up against fairly little competition from first-run shows, with ABC’s special on the accidental death of basketball great Kobe Bryant leading the pack with an average of 2.46 million viewers.

The Grammys still drove the conversation on social media, with multiple Grammy-related hashtags trending. However, social media may be a two-edged sword, blunting viewership for the long-running awards gala while fans keep track of the latest wins via their social media feed.