Bad Boys For Life Enjoys A Second Week Atop The North American Box Office Charts

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — For the second week in a row, Sony’s “Bad Boys For Life” topped the weekend box office, adding $34.0 million in North American theatres, according to estimates compiled by Comscore.

The film stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprising their roles as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett in the third installment of the long-in-the-tooth franchise. Directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah “Bad Boys For Life” also stars Joe Pantoliano, Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens, Paola Nunez, Kate Del Castillo, Charles Melton & Nicky Jam.

Now in its 5th weekend in North American theatres, Universal’s “1917” continued to expand its footprint, adding 325 locations (now in 3,937 theaters in the US) and added 15.8 million over the weekend for a cume of $103.9 million through Sunday in North America.

Another Universal entry, “Dolittle” starring Robert Downey Jr. took the #3 spot this weekend. Now in its second weekend in theatres, the film added $12.5 million for a North American cue through Sunday of $44.7 million.

New arrivals this week included the STX-distributed “The Gentlemen” which generated 11.03 million from 2,165 locations on its debut weekend. The comedy, directed by Guy Ritchie, stars Matthew McConaughey as American expat Mickey Pearson as he builds a marijuana empire in the UK.

“The Gentlemen” features an all-star ensemble cast including Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant.

While it’s only January, the movie biz seems to be booming with box office totals up by 12.8% from the same period in 2019, Comscore noted.