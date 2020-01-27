Soulwax Postpones North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Belgian alt-dance duo Soulwax announced they have postponed their upcoming North American tour due to production issues.

“Due to issues with the new production design, we’ve been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in the US. We are always committed to delivering the best show we can and have designed a brand new set up which sadly just won’t be ready in time for March,” a statement from Soulwax said.

The tour was slated to kick off in at the Royale in Boston on Feb. 27th, with additional shows across the US before, including U.S. Steel in Brooklyn, The Gothic in Los Angeles, the 9:30 Club in Washington before the tour closed out at Foro Sol in Mexico.

The statement from Soulwax added that they are working to reschedule the dates but did not provide additional guidance.