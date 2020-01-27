ICM Ups Andrea Johnson, Five Others To Partner

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — On Monday, ICM Partners announced the promotion of six agents to Partners at the agency, effective immediately.

The newly promoted Partners at the talent agency are Courtney Catzel and Shade Grant, both from the non-scripted television department, Howie Tanenbaum who represents television clients, Andrea Johnson, from the concert division, Di Glazer from ICM Theatre, and Craig Shapiro from ICM’s talent department.

Andrea Johnson joined ICM Artists as an assistant in the classical music management division in 2001 and just two years later, was promoted to agent at the company. She stepped away from ICM in 2007 to oversee the agency’s performing artist division but returned to ICM Partners in 2014. Her roster includes Michael Feinstein, Jane Lynch, Straight No Chaser, ThePianoGuys and Wyclef Jean.

Courtny Catzel joined ICM in 2012 and quickly rose through the ranks before she was s elevated to Co-Head of New York Non-Scripted Programming, alongside new partner Shade Grant.

Shade Grant also currently serves as the Co-Head of New York Non-Scripted Programming but she got her start in ICM’s Agent Training Program in Los Angeles before relocating to New York. In addition to non-scripted television, she has a background in independent film and the television literary business.

Craig Shapiro started at ICM in 2010 but is a veteran talent exec with more than two decades of experience who currently has than 35 clients working in television series.

Howie Tanenbaum joined ICM as an intern in 2008 and was promoted to agent a short four years later. As an agent, he has made a name for himself through his involvement with multiple current and upcoming series from DSP content producers.

“All six of these outstanding agents has earned their way into our partnership by sustained excellence, creativity and effectiveness in the representation of our clients. They all have extensive examples of building and advancing our client’s careers through their great taste, intuitive-strategic-vision, a dedication to teamwork and the passion it takes to win for our client’s day in and day out. We could not be prouder to recognize them as Partners,” ICM’s Partners said in a joint statement.

