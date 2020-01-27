Sammy Hagar & The Circle With Whitesnake Announce 2020 Summer U.S. Tour
(CelebrityAccess) – Sammy Hagar & The Circle (comprised of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Sammy Hagar and bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson) are joining forces with Whitesnake (formed by former Deep Purple singer and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer David Coverdale with guitarists Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra, drummer Tommy Aldridge, bassist Michael Devin and keyboardist Michele Luppi), for a 2020 summer tour.

The 30-city U.S. trek will also feature special guest Night Ranger on all dates.

Produced by Live Nation, the outing will kick off July 9th in West Palm Beach, FL and make stops in Tampa, Cincinnati, Dallas, Phoenix and more, before wrapping September 20th in Chula Vista, CA.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, January 31st at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

You can check out the full tour itinerary below.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle with Whitesnake 2020 Tour Dates:

DATECITYVENUE
Thu, Jul 9, 2020West Palm Beach, FLiTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sat, Jul 11, 2020Tampa, FLMIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
Tue, Jul 14, 2020Alpharetta, GAAmeris Bank Amphitheatre
Wed, Jul 15, 2020Raleigh, NCCoastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sat, Jul 18, 2020Virginia Beach, VAVeterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sun, Jul 19, 2020Charlotte, NCPNC Music Pavilion
Wed, Jul 22, 2020Camden, NJBB&T Pavilion
Thu, Jul 23, 2020Bristow, VAJiffy Lube Live
Sat, Jul 25, 2020Niagara Falls, NYSeneca Niagara Resort & Casino
Sun, Jul 26, 2020Wantagh, NYNorthwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Fri, Aug 7, 2020Maryland Heights, MOHollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat, Aug 8, 2020Cincinnati, OHRiverbend Music Center
Tue, Aug 11, 2020Clarkston, MIDTE Energy Music Theatre
Wed, Aug 12, 2020Cuyahoga Falls, OHBlossom Music Center
Fri, Aug 14, 2020Tinley Park, ILHollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat, Aug 15, 2020Noblesville, INRuoff Music Center
Tue, Aug 18, 2020Saratoga Springs, NYSaratoga Performing Arts Center
Wed, Aug 19, 2020Burgettstown, PAS&T Bank Music Park
Fri, Aug 21, 2020Holmdel, NJPNC Bank Arts Center
Sat, Aug 22, 2020Mansfield, MAXfinity Center
Wed, Sep 2, 2020Dallas, TXDos Equis Pavilion
Thu, Sep 3, 2020The Woodlands, TXThe Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sun, Sep 6, 2020Phoenix, AZAk-Chin Pavilion
Tue, Sep 8, 2020Irvine, CAFivePoint Amphitheatre
Thu, Sep 10, 2020Salt Lake City, UTUSANA Amphitheatre
Sun, Sep 13, 2020Mountain View, CAShoreline Amphitheatre
Tue, Sep 15, 2020Ridgefield, WASunlight Supply Amphitheater
Wed, Sep 16, 2020Auburn, WAWhite River Amphitheatre
Fri, Sep 18, 2020Wheatland, CAToyota Amphitheatre
Sun, Sep 20, 2020Chula Vista, CANorth Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
