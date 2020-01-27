Sammy Hagar & The Circle With Whitesnake Announce 2020 Summer U.S. Tour

(CelebrityAccess) – Sammy Hagar & The Circle (comprised of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Sammy Hagar and bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson) are joining forces with Whitesnake (formed by former Deep Purple singer and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer David Coverdale with guitarists Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra, drummer Tommy Aldridge, bassist Michael Devin and keyboardist Michele Luppi), for a 2020 summer tour.

The 30-city U.S. trek will also feature special guest Night Ranger on all dates.

Produced by Live Nation, the outing will kick off July 9th in West Palm Beach, FL and make stops in Tampa, Cincinnati, Dallas, Phoenix and more, before wrapping September 20th in Chula Vista, CA.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, January 31st at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

You can check out the full tour itinerary below.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle with Whitesnake 2020 Tour Dates: