Sammy Hagar & The Circle With Whitesnake Announce 2020 Summer U.S. Tour

(CelebrityAccess) – Sammy Hagar & The Circle (comprised of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Sammy Hagar and bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson) are joining forces with Whitesnake (formed by former Deep Purple singer and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer David Coverdale with guitarists Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra, drummer Tommy Aldridge, bassist Michael Devin and keyboardist Michele Luppi), for a 2020 summer tour.
The 30-city U.S. trek will also feature special guest Night Ranger on all dates.
Produced by Live Nation, the outing will kick off July 9th in West Palm Beach, FL and make stops in Tampa, Cincinnati, Dallas, Phoenix and more, before wrapping September 20th in Chula Vista, CA.
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, January 31st at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.
You can check out the full tour itinerary below.
Sammy Hagar & The Circle with Whitesnake 2020 Tour Dates:
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|Thu, Jul 9, 2020
|West Palm Beach, FL
|iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
|Sat, Jul 11, 2020
|Tampa, FL
|MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
|Tue, Jul 14, 2020
|Alpharetta, GA
|Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
|Wed, Jul 15, 2020
|Raleigh, NC
|Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
|Sat, Jul 18, 2020
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
|Sun, Jul 19, 2020
|Charlotte, NC
|PNC Music Pavilion
|Wed, Jul 22, 2020
|Camden, NJ
|BB&T Pavilion
|Thu, Jul 23, 2020
|Bristow, VA
|Jiffy Lube Live
|Sat, Jul 25, 2020
|Niagara Falls, NY
|Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino
|Sun, Jul 26, 2020
|Wantagh, NY
|Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
|Fri, Aug 7, 2020
|Maryland Heights, MO
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|Sat, Aug 8, 2020
|Cincinnati, OH
|Riverbend Music Center
|Tue, Aug 11, 2020
|Clarkston, MI
|DTE Energy Music Theatre
|Wed, Aug 12, 2020
|Cuyahoga Falls, OH
|Blossom Music Center
|Fri, Aug 14, 2020
|Tinley Park, IL
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|Sat, Aug 15, 2020
|Noblesville, IN
|Ruoff Music Center
|Tue, Aug 18, 2020
|Saratoga Springs, NY
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|Wed, Aug 19, 2020
|Burgettstown, PA
|S&T Bank Music Park
|Fri, Aug 21, 2020
|Holmdel, NJ
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|Sat, Aug 22, 2020
|Mansfield, MA
|Xfinity Center
|Wed, Sep 2, 2020
|Dallas, TX
|Dos Equis Pavilion
|Thu, Sep 3, 2020
|The Woodlands, TX
|The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
|Sun, Sep 6, 2020
|Phoenix, AZ
|Ak-Chin Pavilion
|Tue, Sep 8, 2020
|Irvine, CA
|FivePoint Amphitheatre
|Thu, Sep 10, 2020
|Salt Lake City, UT
|USANA Amphitheatre
|Sun, Sep 13, 2020
|Mountain View, CA
|Shoreline Amphitheatre
|Tue, Sep 15, 2020
|Ridgefield, WA
|Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
|Wed, Sep 16, 2020
|Auburn, WA
|White River Amphitheatre
|Fri, Sep 18, 2020
|Wheatland, CA
|Toyota Amphitheatre
|Sun, Sep 20, 2020
|Chula Vista, CA
|North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre