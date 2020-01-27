Disturbed Confirm 31-Date ‘The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour’

(CelebrityAccess) – Two-time Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum band, Disturbed, has confirmed an extensive 31-date amphitheater tour across North America.

Co-produced by Frank Productions and Live Nation, ‘The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour’ will celebrate the two-decade anniversary of the band’s seminal album, The Sickness.

On this run, fans can expect the band to perform songs off the album, as well as tracks from their most recent studio release, Evolution, and their extensive back catalog.

Slated to kick off mid-July, the tour will make stops in Tampa, Toronto, Cincinnati, Phoenix, and Irvine, CA among other cities, before wrapping up on September 12 in Auburn, WA.

Special guests include Staind and Bad Wolves.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Jan. 31 at 10am local time (with the exception of the Rogers, AR show which will go on-sale at 12pm local time) HERE. Select presales will begin Tuesday, Jan. 28. The tour will also be a part of Ticket to Rock 2020, an exclusive ticket package at select Live Nation amphitheaters across the country—additional details to be announced, for more info: tickettorock.livenation.com

DISTURBED TOUR DATES:

May 01 /// Virginia Beach, VA /// Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach (FM99 Lunatic Luau)

May 2 /// Charlotte, NC /// Epicenter Festival

May 9 /// Daytona Beach, FL /// Welcome to Rockville Festival

May 16 /// Camden, NJ /// BB&T Pavilion (MMR*B*Q 2020)

May 24 /// Dallas, TX /// Dos Equis Pavilion (97.1 The Eagle presents BFD 2020)

June 5 /// Nurburgring, DEU /// Rock AM Ring Fest

June 7 /// Nuremburg, DEU /// Rock IM Park Fest

June 9 /// Bremen, DEU /// Bremen Buergerweide

June 11 /// Nickelsdorf, AUT /// Nova Rock Fest

June 12 /// Interlaken, SWI /// Greenfield Fest

June 14 /// Donington, UK /// Download Fest

June 16 /// Gdansk, POL /// Ergo Arena

June 17 /// Hannover, DEU /// Swiss Life Hall

June 19 /// Copenhagen, DNK /// Copenhell Fest

June 20 /// Dessel, BEL /// Graspop Fest

June 21 /// Landgraaf, NLD /// Pinkpop Fest

June 24 /// Stockholm, SWE /// Grona Lund Tivoli

June 25 /// Oslo, NOR /// Tons of Rock Fest

June 27 /// Seinajoki, FIN /// Provinssi Fest

July 15 /// Maryland Heights, MO /// Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

July 16 /// Cadott, WI /// Rock Fest

July 18 /// Grand Rapids, MI /// Upheaval Festival

July 21 /// Alpharetta, GA /// Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

July 23 /// Tampa, FL/// MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

July 24 /// West Palm Beach, FL /// iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*

July 26/// Bristow, VA /// Jiffy Lube Live*

July 29 /// Holmdel, NJ /// PNC Bank Arts Center*

July 30 /// Mansfield, MA /// Xfinity Center*

August 01 /// Hershey, PA /// Hersheypark Stadium*

August 02 /// Hartford, CT /// XFINITY Theatre*

August 04 /// Saratoga Springs, NY /// Saratoga Performing Arts Center*

August 06 /// Wantagh, NY /// Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

August 08 /// Syracuse, NY /// St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview*

August 10 /// Darien Center, NY /// Darien Lake Amphitheater*

August 11 /// Toronto, ON /// Budweiser Stage*

August 13 /// Burgettstown, PA /// S&T Bank Music Park*

August 15 /// Cincinnati, OH /// Riverbend Music Center*

August 16 /// Clarkston, MI /// DTE Energy Music Theatre*

August 20 /// Tinley Park, IL /// Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

August 21 /// Cuyahoga Falls, OH /// Blossom Music Center*

August 23 /// Noblesville, IN /// Ruoff Music Center*

August 26 /// Rogers, AR /// Walmart AMP*^

August 27 /// The Woodlands, TX /// The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

August 29 /// Albuquerque, NM /// Isleta Amphitheater*

August 30 /// Phoenix, AZ /// Ak-Chin Pavilion*

September 01 /// Chula Vista, CA /// North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*

September 02 /// Irvine, CA /// FivePoint Amphitheatre*

September 04 /// Mountain View, CA /// Shoreline Amphitheatre*

September 05 /// Wheatland, CA /// Toyota Amphitheatre*

September 09 /// West Valley City, UT /// USANA Amphitheatre*

September 11 /// Ridgefield, WA /// Sunlight Supply Amphitheater*

September 12 /// Auburn, WA /// White River Amphitheatre*

*The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour with very special guest Staind and Bad Wolves