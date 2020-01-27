Caroline Simionescu-Marin Joins WME UK

(VIP) – Caroline Simionescu-Marin has joined WME U.K.`s music division as agent, effective immediately.

Simionescu-Marin began her music career as editor of the UK`s biggest urban music site GRM Daily in 2013, at the age of 18. During this time, she created and developed the “New Gen” brand, and played her part in the early management of J Hus.

At XL Recordings, where Simionescu-Marin worked most recently, she brought the critically acclaimed compilation album New Gen to life, and signed British rapper Nines, whose debut and sophomore albums both charted in the U.K.`s Top 5 and sold more than 100,000 copies.

Caroline SM commented: “I am very excited to be starting the next chapter of my career as an agent in WME’s U.K. music team. I have admired the company for a long time and it’s exciting that as well as music, WME has such a major reach across many other areas in global entertainment too. I can’t think of a better place to learn and grow.”

Brian Ahern, partner and co-head of WME’s London music division, said Simionescu-Marin would be “a brilliant addition to WME,” adding, “she`s completely immersed in the music she loves and what she has achieved so early in her career is really impressive. Her joining will further strengthen and grow the UK team as we kick off 2020.”