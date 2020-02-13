The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
Bob Lefsetz Breaking News Industry Insider Industry News Lefsetz Podcast

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Al Schmitt

Bob LefsetzPosted on by Bob Lefsetz  Contact Me
10 0


Al Schmitt is a legendary sound engineer who has worked with everybody from Frank Sinatra to Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney to Steely Dan and scores more. Furthermore, he produced Jefferson Airplane’s “Volunteers” and Jackson Browne’s “Late For The Sky.” Al even has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, right outside Capitol Records, where he prefers to work to this day. Listen to hear Al’s story.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6LkJAQ1TjQ1BA2bLfAh0HZ

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/al-schmitt/id1316200737?i=1000465480395

https://www.stitcher.com/s?eid=67312995

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post