The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Al Schmitt

Al Schmitt is a legendary sound engineer who has worked with everybody from Frank Sinatra to Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney to Steely Dan and scores more. Furthermore, he produced Jefferson Airplane’s “Volunteers” and Jackson Browne’s “Late For The Sky.” Al even has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, right outside Capitol Records, where he prefers to work to this day. Listen to hear Al’s story.

