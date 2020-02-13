Rick Baumgartner Named Director Of National Promotion At Foundry Records

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Nashville newcomer Foundry Record announced the appointment of label industry veteran Rick Baumgartner as their new National Director of Promotion.

Baumgartner brings a wealth of experience to his new post, with previous stints at labels, including Warner Brothers, Decca, Atlantic, Broken Bow, and Black River Entertainment.

Over the course of his career, Baumgartner has worked on promotions for 41 #1 hits, including artists such as Randy Travis, Hank Williams Jr., Faith Hill, Little Big Town, and Travis Tritt.

Foundry, which launched last year by Cole Johnstone, Mark Bright and April Rider, currently provides a label home for Shenandoah and newcomer Austin Merrill.

“It’s an incredible honor to be given this opportunity by Cole, Mark and April,” says Baumgartner. “I continue to hold dear the friendships I’ve made in my years working with country radio, and I look forward to making many new ones as I help this team deliver top-notch new music to country radio. I am beyond grateful for the team’s vote of confidence.”