GRAMMY Museum’s Popular Public Program Series Goes Digital

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The GRAMMY Museum has today (April 16) announced that its popular Public Program series will be going digital amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Museum’s Public Program series normally takes place in its 200-seat Clive Davis Theater at the GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live, but will now be recorded via Zoom and released on the Museum’s website. The series features interviews with moderator Scott Goldman and will be released every week throughout the Museum’s indefinite closure.

The Museum has also been releasing free digital content, including never-before-released archival Public Program footage, exhibit slideshows that feature past exhibitions, digital educational content and lesson plans, and continuing its mission of paying tribute to our musical heritage and bringing our community together through music. The Museum is also sharing daily playlists and thoughts curated by its staff, including the guest services and security team members, in an effort to continue keeping all employees engaged during this difficult time.

The first digital Public Programs to be released will be Soul Asylum this Saturday, April 18, followed by Caitlyn Smith on Monday, April 20. Upcoming dates will be announced soon via the Museum’s social channels and website.

To access the Public Programs series visit the GRAMMY Museum’s digital museum HERE.