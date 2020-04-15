Anna Of The North Signs With ICM Partners

Los Angeles, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Norwegian electro-pop singer Anna Of The North (+1 Records/300 Entertainment) has signed with ICM Partners for global representation. She will be represented by a team of agents led by Kevin Jergenson and Ari Bernstein, Mitch Blackman, and Kyle Kernohan.

Anna Of The North, the nom de guerre of Oslo-born Anna Lotterud, first broke out in 2017 with the release of her debut album “Lovers” in 2017.

Since then, she’s racked up more than 200 million streams to date and has worked on collaborations with a multitude of contemporary artists, including Tyler, The Creator, and G-Eazy.

Her latest album, Dream Girls, dropped in October via Lyor Cohen’s 300 Entertainment.

Formerly with CAA, Anna of the North will be repped at ICM Partners by a team led by Kevin Jergenson and Ari Bernstein, Mitch Blackman, and Kyle Kernohan. She is managed by Karsten Baugsto and Bjorn Barnekow.