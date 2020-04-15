The Skyline Agency Acquires The Chicago-Based Talent Agency Strategic Touring

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — The Skyline Agency, one of the few remaining independent boutique talent agencies, announced it has acquired the Chicago-based talent agency Strategic Touring.

The acquisition, which was led by Skyline vet Mark Lourie, is intended to bolster Skyline’s contemporary artists division. As part of the deal, Lourie has been promoted to Vice President of the division, Skyline said.

Strategic Touring founder Mike Kaiz will join Skyline as an agent in the contemporary division and will bring a roster that includes Henhouse Prowlers, Upstate, Armchair Boogie, Kind Country, and Jeremy Garrett to Skyline.

“Mike has excellent musical taste and the work ethic required to develop new artists, particularly in these challenging times,” said Lourie. “I’m proud to join a team with Skyline’s passion and experience,” added Kaiz.

As well, Kaiz and Skyline Nashville agent, James Leslie, have also signed 2X Grammy nominee Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen.

Since the first of the year, Skyline has also expanded its Arts division with the promotion of Andrea Sabata to VP of Performing Arts and addition of agent Ben Rossman, and grew its Nashville presence adding Laura Schneider as head of Artist Relations and Sean Quinn as Tour Coordinator.