Farm Aid At Home Raises $500,000

LUCK RANCH, Texas (CelebrityAccess) — On Saturday, Farm Aid teamed up with AXS TV to produce At Home With Farm Aid, a live music event that featured Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, and Dave Matthews to help raise money to support America’s beleaguered family farmers.

Hosted by Willie and his sons, Lukas and Micah Nelson, the “virtual” concert raised more than $500,000 from thousands of donors in all 50 states as well as 15 countries worldwide.

The money raised will go to support Farm Aid’s mission to help family farmers and ranchers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including emergency grants for family farmers in need, coordination of resources for farmers, and operating the 1-800-FARM-AID hotline and connect farmers to the legal, financial and mental health support resources.

Other Farm Aid initatives include supporting local, state, and national farm organizations working with family farmers and ranchers and advocating for relief from the government to help ameliorate the impact of the pandemic on critical food systems.

“The time to build a resilient family farm food system is now,” Willie Nelson said in a blog post.