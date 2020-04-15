Weekly Concert Series Live From Out There Helps To Raise More Than $250,000 For Sweet Relief Musician’s Fund

(CelebrityAccess) — Live From Out There is a weekly virtual concert series that’s helping to raise money for Sweet Relief, a charitable endeavor that seeks to provide financial assistance for artists and industry folks in need.

The concert series started off modestly, with no big-name acts, but has since taken off, with artists such as FINNEAS, Stephen Marley, Marc Broussard, and Ivan Neville all signing on to participate in a tribute to the late, great Bill Withers on Sunday.

Since going live, the concert series, which is organized by 11E1even Group, in partnership with Nugs.tv, has raised more than $250,000 for Sweet Relief in just three weeks.

“For this [past] weekends’ Bill Withers Tribute, I got together with long time friends and collaborators Eric Krasno and Paul Peck (Bonnaroo SuperJams) to really put something special together,” says Ben Baruch of 11E1evn Group. “Each week we are doing everything we can to keep the programming exciting and fresh and really think we accomplished that with the incredible songs these artists put together.”

Live From Out There announced the lineup for week four as well, with performances (live or archival) scheduled from Real Estate, Ashe, Twiddle, Mihali, and Aqueous, Dumplings and Dead w/ Ross James, Star Kitchen, The Reis Brothers, and National Park Radio, along with a special cooking session from celebrity chef Matty Matheson who will share some of his secret techniques for making ribs.

Check them out online at: https://livefromoutthere.com/