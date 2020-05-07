Lynyrd Skynyrd Cancels Fall Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd have joined the growing number of bands pulling the plug on all tour plans for 2020.

“It is with heavy hearts that we will not be able to move forward with the arena shows listed below. Ticketmaster and Live Nation will be automatically processing full refunds for ticket purchases to those shows. It was decided after much discussion that this was the best decision for everyone, based on the information we have today. There are too many unknown factors and questions to be able to move forward at this point,” a rep for Skynyrd and Vector Management wrote in a statement published on their website.

They statement also conceded that as, shall we say, elder statesmen of southern rock, the members of the group are in a high risk category for COVID-19.

“The band also has high risk members, so the safety of the fans, band and crew are a priority. In addition, with the current economic struggles (30 million unemployed) we felt it was prudent to get the ticket refund money into the fan’s hands, that may need that ticket refund revenue, now.”

“This is a difficult decision but one we felt is the best for everyone involved at this moment in time. Hopefully we will see you in 2021 and make up the performances and bring the music to the fans,” the statement concluded.

Affected shows were primarily in the fall but included several summer dates as well.

The full list of canceled shows

July 31 Indianapolis, IN

August 14 Fresno, CA

Sept 3 Knoxville, TN

Sept 5 Macon, GA

Sept 10 Pikeville, KY

Sept 11 Allentown, PA

Sept 12 Providence, RI

Sept 18 Ft Wayne, IN

Sept 19 Madison, WI

Oct 2 Reno, NV

Oct 16 Tupelo, MS

Oct 17 Bossier City, LA

Oct 23 Huntsville, AL

Oct 24 Cape Girardeau, MO