Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome To Host Concerts With A Capacity Of 30 Fans

AMSTERDAM, NL (CelebrityAccess) — After months of being shut down due to the coronavirus, Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome arena is re-opening for concerts, but there’s a catch, only 30 fans will be able to attend.

That hasn’t stopped Radio Veronica from making a go of it, and the the radio station is staging a concert series featuring Kensington, Duncan Laurence, Ilse DeLange, Alain Clark, Danny Vera and Son Mieux who will each perform for an exclusive audience of just 30 fans.

The artists and visitors will alternate after each 45-minute concert, and starting on Monday, June 8 through Friday, June 12, one performance will be broadcast by Radio Veronica.

Fans can win tickets to the show through the radio station’s social media outlets.

“When the coronavirus hit our country hard, concerts were banned by the government until September 1. We are pleased that we are now being given the opportunity to take a first step to the old normal after 1 June. On June 6 there will be concerts for the first time in 3 months in the Ziggo Dome, of course entirely according to the guidelines of the RIVM and exclusively for 30 fans. It may be a small step for a fan and the Ziggo Dome, but no matter how small: every step brings you to life,” said Danny Damman, director of the Ziggo Dome.

“Music is more important than ever today. It connects and supports. In this way, outside the radio, we bring artists and listeners back together. We treat listeners at home every night in the week after the concert series to one of the performances, ” added Radio Veronica director Niels van Baarlen.

The small concerts will be a strange turn for the 17,000-capacity Ziggo Dome, which has hosted the likes of Tool, Elton John, and BTS in recent years.