ASCAP Bringing Its Award Shows Online For 2020

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — ASCAP, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, announced plans to bring its annual slate of awards shows online during the coronavirus pandemic.

The awards ceremonies – ASCAP Pop, Screen, Latin and Rhythm & Soul Music Awards – will take place online and on social media, each supported by three days of online content through ASCAP’s digital platforms.

The dedicated content will include including livestreamed performances, celebrity appearances, winner spotlights and interviews.

As well the virtual awards will also include multimedia content such as exclusive photos, videos, acceptance speeches that will be shared via social media.

Spotlight award show moments including Songwriter of the Year, Songwriter-Artist of the Year, Publisher of the Year, Independent Publisher of the Year and Song of the Year will each receive special attention as well.

As part of ASCAP’s online conference, the ASCAP Experience: Home Edition, the PRO will unveil the winners of its annual Composers’ Choice Awards, which allow ASCAP composer members to vote for their top Film Score of the Year, TV Composer of the Year and Video Game Score of the Year.

“Our members are the heart and soul of ASCAP and every year we look forward to the chance to reunite in person and celebrate their outstanding contributions to music,” said ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams. “Even though we can’t be together in real life this time, we are so excited to honor them virtually so that we can all connect and share our collective love of music. We invite music fans everywhere to join us in toasting their music and what their creative work adds to our lives.”

The ASCAP Virtual Awards will take place on the following dates:

ASCAP Pop Music Awards: June 17 – 19

ASCAP Screen Music Awards: June 23 – 25

ASCAP Latin Music Awards: July 7 – 9

ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards: July 15 – 17