Baseball Team Rents Its Stadium On Airbnb

PENSACOLA, FL (CelebrityAccess) — In what may be a first, a minor league baseball team in Pensacola are listing their stadium for rental on the online lodging marketplace Airbnb.

According to ESPN, who first spotted the post, the team has listed Admiral Fetterman Field for private rental for $1,500 per night.

The rental provides up to 10 guests with access to the stadium, including use of the team’s clubhouse, batting cage and field, along with equipment for batting practice.

“Guests are welcome to hit from home plate, play catch in the outfield, run the bases, enjoy a picnic in the outfield, or find other creative uses for the field!” the listing enthuses.

The deal also includes access to an on-site bedroom that sleeps ten.

The stadium is home field for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, a Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. Like most of the sports world, the team has been sidelined by COVID-19 with its primary source of revenue on hold for the foreseeable future.