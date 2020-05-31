City Winery Philadelphia Damaged By Looters

PHILADELPHIA (CelebrityAccess) — Like many cities across North America on Saturday night, Philadelphia was convulsed by protests on Saturday night amid widespread public outrage about the seemingly senseless death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Unfortunately, the protests also brought out opportunists, including in Philadelphia, where multiple businesses in the city’s downtown were damaged and looted.

The Philadelphia location of independent venue chain City Winery was one of those buildings.

City Winery founder Michael Dorf told CelebrityAccess that damage to the venue was mostly to the front door and storefront. As well, the looters made off with some wine and some merch, including t-shirts he said.

Despite the setback, Dorf managed to keep a sense of humor, adding that the thieves passed over copies of his recently released book Indulge Your Senses. “I can’t even give em away free to looters'” he added.

The Philadelphia outlet, which opened last September with a performance by Emmylou Harris, is one of the chain’s newest.

Located in Fashion District Philadelphia. a re-imagined shopping mall Fashion District Philadelphia, the venue features a restaurant, wine bar and a ground level performance space that can accommodate 150 fans.

Downstairs, City Winery Philadelphia also includes a 350 degree concert space, as well as a functioning winery.