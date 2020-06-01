Canadian Music Therapy Fund Announces ‘Song Session For The Frontline’ Virtual Fundraiser

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – The Canadian Music Therapy Fund (CMTF), a non-profit, charitable organization, which works to enhance Canadian communities by providing accessible music therapy to the nation’s most vulnerable and under-served populations, has announced ‘Song Session For The Frontline,’ a virtual fundraiser and concert aimed at helping meet the mental health needs of frontline workers and their families during this difficult time.

Hosted by noted Canadian television and radio personality George Stroumboulopoulos, CMTF’s Song Session is slated to take place Sunday, June 7, 2020, from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm (EDT), and will be streamed live via Instagram (@cdnmusictherapy).

As part of the event, Trish MacAulay, a certified music therapist and songwriter, will be composing and premiering a song using thoughts and ideas shared by the public. Additionally, viewers will be treated to special performances by STORRY, Royal Wood, Partner, Simone Denny, Lexxicon, The Trews, Ammoye, The Jerry Cans, Jesse Maxwell, Fleece, Lu, Simone Denny, Mponda Kalunga and more.

“I work in a healthcare setting and witness the impact the pandemic has on everyone, including those on the frontlines,” said MacAulay. “When I heard about the initiative of providing healthcare workers and their families with free music therapy, of course I’m on board! Music therapy is such an effective way to address stress, burnout, depression, anxiety, grief, trauma – any of the mental health effects this situation is bringing on for so many.

“I‘ve been enjoying the creative process of writing a song with the public’s lyric ideas. The writing process has been a source of self-care for me at the end of a work day, sitting behind a piano and seeing what unfolds. Can’t wait to reveal the song on June 7th! Thank you for your contributions and support.”

With many certified music therapists working in healthcare settings where COVID-19 is a reality, they have seen the profound impact it has on the mental health of frontline workers, especially those working directly with patients who are suffering. Families of healthcare workers are also facing the anxiety of seeing their loved ones go into work each day and knowing the risk of infection. In some cases, these families are enduring isolation from each other, and the mental health implications will be long-lasting. As such, the power of music therapy is needed now more than ever.

Funds raised during the CMTF’s ‘Song Session For The Frontline’ will go directly to funding free online music therapy sessions for frontline healthcare workers and their families, across Canada. According to the CMTF, a donation of $30 would allow a frontline healthcare worker to have two free online group music therapy sessions, a donation of $150 would allow a frontline healthcare worker to access 10 free online group music therapy sessions, and a donation of $325 would allow a frontline healthcare worker’s child to access 5 free one-on-one clinical online music therapy sessions.

All music therapy services will be provided by trained, certified music therapists using proven approaches for mental health.

For more information on the CMTF’s ‘Song Session For The Frontline,’ or to donate, click HERE.