Music Industry Prepares For “Black Out Tuesday” As A Show Of Solidarity With The Black Community

(CelebrityAccess) – In the wake of the horrific death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis one week ago today, many in the global music community will this week take part in what is being called “Black Out Tuesday” as a show of solidarity with the Black community.

Described across social media as “a day to disconnect from work and reconnect with our community,” the grassroots campaign, which will take place June 2 and is centered on the hashtag #TheShowMustBePaused, is being billed as “an urgent step of action to provoke accountability and change.”

Atlantic Records, Capitol Music Group, Columbia Records, Def Jam, Elektra Music Group, HitCo, Interscope Geffen A&M, Island Records, Pulse Music Group, Reservoir, Republic Records, Sony/ATV, Sony Music, Virgin EMI and Warner Records have all pledged to cease business activity on the day.

Others in the music industry posting messages of support for the Black community include Amazon Music, Apple Music, Vevo, YouTube, SoundCloud, Spotify, Universal Music Group, Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Chappell Music, BMG, Full Stop Management, Hipgnosis Songs Fund, Kobalt, Live Nation, Milk & Honey, SESAC, and many more.

Ex-police officer Derek Chauvin has since been charged with George Floyd’s murder, however, a petition organized by Color of Change is pushing to ensure that the other officers present at the time of his senseless death are also charged.

To sign the #JusticForFloyd petition, text ‘Floyd’ to 55156 or visit: www.justiceforbigfloyd.com