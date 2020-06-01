Gary Clark Jr. Calls On His Fellow Artists To Speak Out Against Racism

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Texas-based guitarist and singer-songwriter Gary Clark Jr. made an appeal to his fans and colleagues in the music industry to open up dialogues with their friends and family about racism.

In the long video, Clark talked about his experiences as a 6’4″ African-American growing up in a part of rural Texas that he has described as “right in the middle of Trump country.”

In the video, he also pointed out the contributions of black artists such as Robert Johnson, B.B. King, Jimi Hendrix, and Kendrick Lamar and suggested that those who benefit from the music have a moral obligation to stand against racism.

Clark won a Grammy earlier this year for “This Land” which, he told Rolling Stone in February, was inspired by a conversation he had with a neighbor when he and his wife Nicole Trunfio bought a horse ranch near Austin. Shortly after moving in Clark was challenged by a neighbor, who he says refused to believe that Clark was the homeowner.