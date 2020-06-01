Gary Clark Jr., Kool & the Gang, Keb Mo Among The Headliners For Apollo Theater Benefit Concert

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Apollo Theater announced that on Tuesday, June 2 at 7:30 p.m. it will present “Let’s Stay (In) Together: A Benefit to Support the Apollo Theater,” a live streamed concert featuring the likes of “Captain” Kirk Douglas of The Roots, Kool & the Gang, Gary Clark Jr., Robert Randolph, and Keb Mo.

The evening concert will see artists performing the music of Apollo legends such as B.B. King, Patti LaBelle, and Stevie Wonder, and will highlight the Theater’s 86-year contribution to arts and culture.

The concert is part of a campaign to raise $4 million to support the Apollo, which has seen more than 100 programs canceled or postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A portion of the funds will go towards a micro-grant initiative for small businesses in the Apollo’s neighborhood.

The concert’s lineup includes “Captain” Kirk Douglas of The Roots, Kool & the Gang, Gary Clark Jr., Robert Randolph, Ray Chew, Michael McDonald, Lil Buck, Jon Boogz, Keb Mo, Celisse Henderson, Teddy Riley, Warren Haynes, Infinity’s Song, Marc Bamuthi Joseph, and DJ Reborn, as well as special appearances by Dionne Warwick, Doug E. Fresh, Roy Wood Jr. and more to be announced.

“For more than eight decades, the Apollo Theater’s strength and resiliency have been as constant as the talent on our stages, but like non-profit organizations around the world, we are facing an unparalleled challenge. Immediate additional funding is critical for us at this time, and I am incredibly grateful to the generous donors and friends who have supported the Theater since we closed our doors in March,” said Jonelle Procope, Apollo Theater President & CEO.

“I hope this online celebration inspires people across the globe to come together and enjoy the sounds of the Apollo, as well support the Theater’s mission to champion Black culture and the arts of the African diaspora. Through such generosity we will be able to give back directly to the vibrant Harlem community that has supported us for many years.”

The concert will also be part of a month-long series of events marking Black Music Month, including Apollo-dedicated Instagram Live Club Quarantine dance party with DJ D-Nice on Monday, June 1, neverbefore-seen photographs and video from the Apollo Theater Archives, Black Music Month teacher and resource guides, and special conversations with Apollo artists.

The concert will be streamed on Apollotheater.org and will also be available via TIDAL.