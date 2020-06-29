The Lumineers Postpone For 2020

DENVER, Colo. (CelebrityAccess) — Folk-rockers The Lumineers announced the postponement of their upcoming North American tour.

While the band did not provide a reason for their decision, it is likely that the postponement was due to the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.

The tour was scheduled to get underway on August 12th at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, and conclude on September 24th at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN.

A statement from the band apologized for the changed schedule and stated that they are working to reschedule affected shows for 2021.

Tickets purchased will be honored for the future rescheduled date but refunds will be available by request, the statement said.

The tour segment, which included their first hometown stadium show at Coors Field in Denver, was part of the band’s “III: The World Tour” which launched in May 2019.

Postponed dates:

August 12 2020 | Maverik Center | Salt Lake City, UT

August 14 2020 | Moda Center | Portland, OR

August 15 2020 | Gorge Amphitheatre | George, WA

August 18 2020 | Chase Center | San Francisco, CA

August 21 2020 | Staples Center | Los Angeles, CA

August 25 2020 | Pechanga Arena San Diego | San Diego, CA

August 26, 2020 | Gila River Arena | Glendale, AZ

August 29 2020 | Coors Field | Denver, CO

September 2, 2020 | Scotiabank Saddledome | Calgary, AB

September 4, 2020 | Rogers Place | Edmonton, AB

September 8, 2020 | Rogers Arena | Vancouver, BC

September 11, 2020 | SaskTel Centre | Saskatoon, SK

September 12, 2020 | Bell MTS Place | Winnipeg, MB

September 15, 2020 | Sprint Center | Kansas City, MO

September 18, 2020 | Frank Erwin Center | Austin, TX

September 22, 2020 | CHI Health Center | Omaha, NE

September 24, 2020 | Xcel Energy Center | Saint Paul, MN