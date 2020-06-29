The Rolling Stones Threaten Legal Action Against The Trump Campaign Over Use Of The Band’s Music

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The Rolling Stones are threatening U.S. President Donald Trump with legal action after they claim he continued to use their music at his rallies, despite cease-and-desist orders.

According to the Associated Press, the Stones say they are coordianting with performance rights organization BMI to stop their music from being used during campaign rallies.

“The BMI have notified the Trump campaign on behalf of the Stones that the unauthorized use of their songs will constitute a breach of its licensing agreement,’’ the Stones said in a statement per the AP. “If Donald Trump disregards the exclusion and persists, then he would face a lawsuit for breaking the embargo and playing music that has not been licensed.’’

The Stones made similar complaints during the 2016 presidential campaign when the president used the band’s repertoire to energize supporters during rallies.

The Trump campaign followed suit this year, playing “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” during their rally in Tulsa last week, the AP reported.

BMI said it has informed the Trump campaign that if they continue to use the Stones music for events, they will be in breach of their license agreement.

The Stones join a growing list of artists who have requested their music not be used in connection with Trump campaign events, including the Estate of Tom Petty, Neil Young, and the Prince estate.