Broadway Actor Nick Cordero Dead At 41

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Broadway actor Nick Cordero, who has been hospitalized for months with complications of a coronavirus infection, died on Sunday. He was 41.

Cordero’s death was reported by his wife, Amanda Kloots, via social media.

“My darling husband passed away this morning,” Kloots wrote in an Instagram post. “He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.”

“I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere,” Kloots added. “My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him.”

Kordero fell ill in early April with what was initially suspected to be pneumonia, but was later diagnosed with COVID-19.

He was later transferred to the ICU for an extended stay, including being placed on a ventilator and being put into a medically induced coma while he battled the infection.

His leg was later amputated, he suffered a serious lung infection and went into septic shock.

Cordero won a Tony Award in 2014 for his role in the musical adaptation of the Woody Allen film “Bullets Over Broadway.” He also had roles in “A Bronx Tale: The Musical,” “Rock of Ages,” and “Waitress” among other productions.