Kasabian Singer Tom Meighan Splits With The Band

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Tom Meighan, frontman for the British rock group Kasabian has parted ways with the band over “personal issues.”

His departure was announced on social media by his bandmates, who wrote that he left the group by “mutual consent” while he resolves personal issues that he has “struggled with” for some time.

Meighan is one of the founding members of Kasabian and along with guitarist and vocalist Sergio Pizzorno and basssist Chris Edwards, has been a mainstay of the group. e has previously been candid about his mental health issues, and talked about having a breakdown in 2016 after the death of a friend and a split with his longtime partner Kim James.

“Basically my life changed. I’m by myself. Because I lost myself,” Meighan told Q Magazine in a 2016 interview. “I had to sort my head out. My attitude. Stuff I was doing. People I was associating with. Not bad people. I was the one that was bad, I was in the haze. I was very unhappy, just down. You block it out by just carrying on.”

“I was making myself ill, I ain’t gonna lie, my mind was jolted. It might have been a build-up from years and years. I wasn’t taking responsibility and it affected everyone around me, horrendous,” he added.

Kasabian have released six studio albums, 5 of which peaked at #1 on the UK’s official album charts. Their most recent album, 2017’s “For Crying Out Loud” was certified gold.