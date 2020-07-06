Kanye West Announces Presidential Bid

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper and fashion designer Kanye West has officially announced a bid for the presidency in the 2020 elections.

West made the announcement on Twitter, announcing that he was planning to run for general election.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” he wrote.

Shortly after his social media announcement, the hashtag #Kanye2020 began trending and support from other quarters, including Tesla founder Elon Musk, who tweeted that West had his “full support.”

Despite West’s claims, it is unclear how serious his presidential bid is, or if West has filed paperwork to be on any state ballots for the Nov. 3rd election.

Unfortunately for West, the deadline to file to be on the ballot as an independent candidate has passed in enough states that would render an electoral college victory for West to be challenging.