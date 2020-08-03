Insomniac’s Electric Daisy Carnival Canceled For 2020

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Las Vegas’ Electric Daisy Carnival, a fully sold out three-day electronic dance music event, will not take place this year due to COVID-19.

The event, which was originally planned for May 15 – 17, was postponed earlier this year to instead take place on Oct. 2-4 in hopes that the pandemic would have subsided enough to allow the event to take place safely.

The festival is now scheduled to take place from May 21 – 23, 2021 at the Las Vegas Speedway.

All 2020 passes, including Camp EDC & shuttles, will be honored for the new 2021 dates & will automatically transfer over. Refunds are available as well.

In a post on his Instagram, EDC promoter Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella detailed an extensive plan that included multiple tests for festival-goers and other innovative health safety measures.

“Some have questioned why we haven’t postponed yet & I want to let you know what we’ve been up to. The team & I have spent the last several months working to create a plan that would allow us to produce a safe event for you. We wanted to implement a free two-step testing program, one test at home before traveling to Las Vegas & another test at the venue when you arrived, in addition to many other enhanced safety protocols. Unfortunately, we just learned that the medical advances necessary to pull this off will not be ready in time, which is why I’m making this announcement today. Regardless, I’m proud of our team for continuing to believe & work,” Rotella wrote.

“This whole experience has truly been a wild ride. Here I am, a rave promoter, finding myself talking to biopharmaceutical companies about diagnostic tests for a novel virus while working with Nevada’s most prominent government officials. I’ve felt a lot of pressure wanting to come through for all of you & after taking time to exhaust every possible option, I can feel confident knowing this is the right decision,” he added.