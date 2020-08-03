Twitch Declares August ‘Music Month’

(Hypebot) — Twitch has declared August “Music Month” to highlight many of the new and established musicians live streaming on the popular platform.

Featured streamers include:

The Dapper Rapper – a freestyle rapper with 53K followers who often includes his viewers in his raps

Raquel – Atlanta-based artist, songwriter and producer who regularly streams concerts on Twitch

ResurrectionFern – a singer-songwriter who often writes new tracks while on the on her Taylor GS Mini and keyboard

ThatViolinChick – a violinist and singer who plays a variety of music including celtic, rock, pop, etc. to viewer requests

Music has grown exponentially on Twitch since COVID-19 caused the cancellation of virtually all live music performances.

Community Development Program For Music

A new Twitch Community Development Program for Music will continue to showcase diverse creators on Twitch from Music & Performing Arts. For the next six weeks, the program will feature education about features, products, and best practices that will help those participating to set goals and level up their current broadcasts.

Bandsintown LIVE & OUTSKIRTS

While not officially part of Music Month, the popular Bandsintown LIVE and Bandsintown OUTSKIRTS channels on Twitch are also doing their part to promote new artists and new music.

Bandsintown LIVE and Bandsintown OUTSKIRTS have presented more than 470 artists since launching in May with 5 days and 3 days a week of programming respectively.

Twitch Music Month Highlights

Friday, August 7 from 11am to 1p PST – Follow Fridays: Music Edition! Designed to show love to smaller streamers, Twitch will share clips from favorite Music creators, with chat voting on their favorites in each category-spanning “Top 5 Freestyles” and “Top 5 Drum Solos.” MysterySchoolUS will host with a special guest.

Designed to show love to smaller streamers, Twitch will share clips from favorite Music creators, with chat voting on their favorites in each category-spanning “Top 5 Freestyles” and “Top 5 Drum Solos.” MysterySchoolUS will host with a special guest. Streamscape! Twitch’s variety show highlighting non-gaming streamers in a playful 2-hour block of “mini shows.” Each creator gets a 25-minute segment to showcase their stream in between quirky commercials and a retro TV aesthetic.

Share on: