Dr. Maurice Stinnett Named Head of Global Equity, Diversity & Inclusion At WMG

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced that Dr. Maurice Stinnett is joining the company as Head of Global Equity, Diversity & Inclusion.

In his new post at Warners, Stinnett will oversee WMG’s equity initiatives which are intended to foster diversity in the workplace and company’s culture. He will collaborate with WMG’s People team on talent recruitment and development, and support to the company’s Executive Diversity & Inclusion Council as well as its various Employee Resource Groups.

Stinnett will also work in partnership with Nina Bhagwat, Head of Inclusion & Diversity at Warner Music’s UK office.

Stinnett comes to his new role from BSE Global, where he served as Vice President of Diversity, Inclusion, and Culture. BSE Global’s operations include the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets, the WNBA’s New York Liberty, and Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

He holds a Doctor of Education degree in Organization & Leadership from Columbia University and a Master of Divinity degree from Princeton Theological Seminary, is the recipient of the Jackie Robinson Trailblazer Award from the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and Rev. Jesse Jackson, and the President’s Award for Community Service and Activism from the NAACP of Springfield, Ohio, among other honors.

“Music is a force for good in the world, and the music industry is made up of artists, songwriters, and people from every background,” said Maurice Stinnett. “Our business can and should lead the way in opening up a new era of diversity and inclusion. We’re at a turning point in history, and there’s a genuine commitment and desire for real transformation and transparency at WMG. I’m thrilled to be joining the company on this important journey, and I’m grateful to Steve for this opportunity to help make a difference. As I step into this new role, I carry tremendous pride in the work accomplished by the entire BSE Global family in progressing racial equality and social justice. I will continue to cheer on the Nets and Liberty as a member of the Brooklyn community.”