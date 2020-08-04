The Four Chord Music Fest Reschedules For 2021

PITTSBURGH, PA (CelebrityAccess) — Organized for The Four Chord Music Festival announced that the event has been rescheduled to take place in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival, which features a punk heavy lineup headlined by Blink-182, was originally scheduled to take place at at Wild Things Park in Washington, Pa on July 10th, but has now been pushed back to July 17th, 2021.

The festival will also feature scheduled performances by The Used, State Champs, Mayday Parade, Four Year Strong, Hit the Lights, Sleep On It, Eternal Boy, Patent Pending, Keep Flying, Fortune Cove, Look Out Loretta and more.

All tickets already purchased will be honored for the festival next year. General admission, and newly-added VIP tickets, which include early admission, pizza party, VIP T-Shirt, festival poster, lanyard and laminate, access to VIP Lounge, VIP Parking and special acoustic performances from Four Chord Music Festival artists are now on sale.