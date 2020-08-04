UMG Vietnam Officially Launches With The Signing Of Phùng Khánh Linh

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Group announced the launch of a brand new regional office in Veitnam that will be helmed by the newly-appointed General Manager Lan Khanh Phung.

The new division, which was first announced last September, will be based in Ho Chi Minh City, and will focus on developing local talent for export to international audiences.

The new division launces with the signing of Phùng Khánh Linh, one of Vietnam’s most popular performers who first made a name for herself in 2015 as a contestant on The Voice Vietnam TV series.

Her 2018 single ‘Hôm Nay Tôi Buồ’ been streamed more than 25 million times, including 65 million views on her official YouTube channel.

The new signing was made via a partnership with leading Vietnamese independent label Times Records (Hãng Đĩa Thời Đại).

“I am astonished, delighted and extremely excited to become the first artist to sign with Universal Music Vietnam – a company that manages numerous top global artists that I am in love with and in awe of. I hope that the partnership between Times Records and Universal Music Vietnam will enable my music to reach the hearts of audiences around the world,” Phùng Khánh Linh said.

“This is exciting start for our new division in Vietnam, which is a rapidly developing digital market and home to many talented local artists and musicians. We look forward to further expanding our roster under Lan Khanh Phung’s leadership, helping to boost the local ecosystem and providing support both across Southeast Asia and globally through UMG’s unrivalled network of companies around the world,” added Calvin Wong, CEO, Universal Music Southeast Asia & Senior Vice President, Asia.