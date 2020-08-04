Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment To Launch At Long Island University

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Jay Z’s joint venture Rock Nation announced its partnering with Long Island University to form the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment.

The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will allow students to focus their educations on a range of career paths related performance, entrepreneurship, as well as music and sports business management.

Located at LIU Brooklyn in JAY-Z’s hometown of Brooklyn, the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will provide Roc Nation Hope Scholarships for 25 percent of enrolled students.

The Roc Nation Hope Scholars will be selected from a pool of academically competitive, New York based first-time freshmen with the highest need.

“Pursuing higher education is an investment in one’s future. This partnership, envisioned alongside LIU President Dr. Cline, is a true investment in our community and young people in Brooklyn, in New York City and beyond,” said Desiree Perez, CEO of Roc Nation. “We’re excited that the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will provide unique insight, knowledge and experiences for students and introduce the world to the next generation of unmatched talent.”

The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will begin accepting applicants for the Fall 2021 semester this fall.