Music Returns To The Wiltern With Scarypoolparty Crew Nation Benefit Live Stream

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Alejandro Aranda, better known by his stage name Scarypoolparty, announced plans for a trio of live shows that will benefit Live Nation’s coronavirus relief campaign Crew Nation.

The pair live-stream concerts will take place at the Wiltern on Los Angeles on Sunday, September 27, starting at noon for the first performance and 6 PM PST for the second performance.

For the two sets, Scarypoolparty will be backed by a full band and the shows will feature full scale concert production, including LED visuals.

As well, fans will have a multi-camera view of the shows, including a “virtual backstage pass” providing a glimpse of behind the scenes moments from the performances.

A third, VIP-only acoustic set will also take place at 5PM with a portion of the proceeds from the VIP set going to support Crew Nation.

The concert, produced by Live Nation, will be the first to take place at the Wiltern since the concert industry began shutting down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets are on sale now and available to purchase at Ticketmaster.com and will set you back $10.