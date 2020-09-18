Dollie Bishop Named President of Production and Creative Development At Charlamagne Tha God’s Podcast Network

(CelebrityAccess) — The Black Effect Podcast Network, iHeartRadio’s joint venture with rapper Charlamagne Tha God, announced that Dollie S. Bishop has been named President of Production and Creative Development, effective immediately.

In her new role at the podcast network, Bishop will collaborate with Charlamagne Tha God and oversee the team of producers as well as the editorial direction of the new multi-genre network including its podcast lineup.

In addition, Bishop will be tasked with helping to identify and recruit content creators to develop limited series podcasts in connection with marketing for film and music releases, as well as similar content.

Prior to the Black Effect, Bishop held senior content roles in film and television, including serving as creator and producer of Oxygen’s 2016 docu-series, “Like A Boss,” which follows the assistants of some of the biggest urban media power players in Atlanta.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to embark on this unprecedented journey with The Black Effect Podcast Network,” said Bishop. “As the head of the Network, I’m privileged to be able to give Black voices the creative and cultural freedom to speak unapologetically in a space where their voices can be real, where their creativity and talent can be rewarded, and where our listeners can be uplifted and informed, respected and appreciated. I cannot thank Charlamagne enough for his visionary leadership in this timely, critically important, history-making endeavor.”

Launched earlier this month, The Black Effect Podcast Network is dedicated to providing a content platform for both black content creators and listeners, covering subjects such as social justice, pop culture, sports, mental health, news, comedy and more.