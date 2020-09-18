TIDAL Partners With Facebook For Virtual Reality Concerts

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — Digital music streaming platform TIDAL announced a partnership with Facebook’s virtual reality platform Oculus to bring live concerts into people’s homes via the Venues app.

The concerts, which will feature performances by artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Anderson .Paak, Future, Jennifer Lopez, and more, will be streamed in virtual reality through the Venues app, which is available on the Oculus Quest headset.

The app also features original content from TIDAL such as Rap Radar, CRWN, Car Test and In Conversation as well as initiatives like TIDAL Unplugged.

The concerts will also be simultaneously streamed via TIDAL’s music streaming platform.

“At a time when livestreamed performances are seen as the new norm, TIDAL’s partnership with Oculus provides music lovers an elevated concert experience with more interaction and dimension than past livestreams. Oculus is revolutionizing the live music experience and matched with TIDAL’s HiFi audio quality, members will be able to remember what it feels like to stand in a large crowd at a concert venue,” said Lior Tibon, TIDAL COO.