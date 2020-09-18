Van Morrison Releases Three Songs Protesting Coronavirus Lockdown Measures

(CelebrityAccess) — Northern Irish singer-songwriter Sir George Ivan “Van” Morrison is taking on what he sees as governmental overreach with a trio of protest songs decrying lockdown restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The three songs, which will be released in late September and October, include “Born to be Free”, “As I walked Out”, and “No More Lockdown”.

Van Morrison, who is campaigning for performance venues to open at full capacity again, no matter what the cost in human lives, says he feels strongly that the restrictions are killing the music industry.

“I’m not telling people what to do or think, the government is doing a great job of that already. It’s about freedom of choice, I believe people should have the right to think for themselves,” he said in a statement announcing the songs.

Morrison will debut the new tracks later this month during live performances in London, starting on September 25th.