Eurosonic Noorderslag Will Be As ‘Live As Possible’ In 2021

GRONINGEN, Netherlands (CelebrityAccess) — The conference and showcase festival Eurosonic Noorderslag (ESNS) will take place “as live as possible” in 2021.

Set for January 13-16 in Groningen, ESNS will be presented as both a live and a virtual event to accommodate participants who are unable to attend due to travel restrictions.

This modified edition of ESNS will include multiple showcases for emerging European talent, and this year, ESNS will highlight European talent in general rather than focusing on a specific country.

Additionally, homegrown Dutch talent will be featured as well and ESNS will also host the Music Moves Europe Talent Awards.

Apart from the music, the conference will provide extended networking and business opportunities where delegates address discuss the state of the industry and how to deal with the current crisis.

“The music sector has been hit hard. But we feel strengthened by the hundreds of music professionals from home and abroad who have still bought a registration for ESNS 2021 in recent months, despite the restrictions imposed by the pandemic. We feel that as a call from the sector. In addition, we receive tremendous support from a large number of partners, not to mention the authorities who indirectly supported us to let us do what we are good at; stimulate the circulation of European music. This extra support gives us the opportunity to drastically reduce the price of our event to make it as accessible as possible for everyone. We are developing an accessible digital edition for people who are not yet allowed to, or who are otherwise not able to travel.”

Additional details about the 2021 edition of ESNS will be announced in the coming weeks.